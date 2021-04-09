-$0.26 EPS Expected for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) to post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Tufin Software Technologies reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tufin Software Technologies.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Tufin Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,574,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,156,000 after purchasing an additional 510,285 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,088,000 after purchasing an additional 227,117 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 872,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 128,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 241,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15. The company has a market cap of $351.97 million, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.94. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.