$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. Annaly Capital Management posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on NLY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 16.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.66. 6,459,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,959,565. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.08. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $9.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

