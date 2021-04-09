-$0.18 EPS Expected for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Viking Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15).

VKTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 43,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. 54.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $5.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,513. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $441.83 million, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 2.02.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

