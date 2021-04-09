-$0.18 EPS Expected for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Viking Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15).

VKTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 43,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. 54.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $5.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,513. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $441.83 million, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 2.02.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.