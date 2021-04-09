$0.15 EPS Expected for CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CyberOptics.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $16.87 million during the quarter.

CYBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of CyberOptics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberOptics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBE. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 108,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 15,623 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in CyberOptics by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyberOptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $840,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CyberOptics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBE traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $26.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,123. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.31. CyberOptics has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $43.48. The company has a market cap of $193.50 million, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyberOptics (CYBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.