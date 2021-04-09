-$0.10 EPS Expected for Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) to announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 127.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.18) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

TGS stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.61. 50,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,510. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $6.77. The company has a market cap of $694.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter worth $751,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 338,445 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 100,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 87,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

