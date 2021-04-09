$0.04 EPS Expected for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. Interface posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.83 million. Interface had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 27.11%. Interface’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on TILE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,656,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,890,000 after buying an additional 1,171,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 793.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,474,000 after buying an additional 1,139,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,107,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,633,000 after buying an additional 735,330 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface in the fourth quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 866.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 620,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 556,401 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interface stock opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $745.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81. Interface has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $14.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

