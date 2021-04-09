$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.02. Iteris reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $28.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.13 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Iteris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ITI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.22. 1,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,800. Iteris has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.01 million, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, VP Ramin M. Massoumi sold 4,981 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $37,407.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,657.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITI. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Iteris by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

