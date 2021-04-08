Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will report earnings of $1.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. Zimmer Biomet posted earnings per share of $1.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year earnings of $7.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $8.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $8.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBH. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.65.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $304,733,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $162.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,017.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $102.68 and a 12 month high of $170.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.20 and its 200 day moving average is $151.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.