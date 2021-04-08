Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) to Buy

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Get FB Financial alerts:

Separately, Truist increased their price target on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.75. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.27.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $165.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.37 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $65,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,560.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $476,235.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,215 shares of company stock worth $670,317. Insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $993,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in FB Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FB Financial (FBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.