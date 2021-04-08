Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) to Hold

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSG Systems International Inc. is a leading provider of outsourced billing, customer care and print and mail solutions and services supporting the North American cable and direct broadcast satellite markets. CSG’s solutions support some of the world’s largest and most innovative providers of bundled multi-channel video, Internet, voice and IP-based services. CSG’s unique combination of solutions, services and expertise ensure that cable and satellite operators can continue to rapidly launch new service offerings, improve operational efficiencies and deliver a high-quality customer experience in a competitive and ever-changing marketplace. “

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CSGS. Sidoti downgraded CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of CSGS opened at $45.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.09 and its 200-day moving average is $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.94. CSG Systems International has a fifty-two week low of $37.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $174,064.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 117,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rolland B. Johns sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $550,768.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,332. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 795,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,854,000 after acquiring an additional 74,350 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,187,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 344,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after purchasing an additional 25,178 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth $465,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSG Systems International (CSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.