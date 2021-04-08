Zacks Investment Research Lowers TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.89.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average is $13.40.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $523.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.59 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $837,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,945. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,396,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 38.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,009,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,334,000 after acquiring an additional 830,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,265,000 after purchasing an additional 633,351 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,006,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,888,000 after purchasing an additional 606,738 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $494,000.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

