Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) to Hold

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.01% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “While Meritor has successfully executed the three-year M2019 program, it is on track to achieve M2022 goals that focus on new business opportunities and margin expansion. Meritor’s buyout of AxleTech has enhanced its growth and is expected to provide $175-$200 million of revenue in fiscal 2022. The firm’s electric powertrain represents game-changing technology for commercial vehicles, thus bolstering top line prospects. However, gloomy earnings and cash flow outlook for fiscal 2021 dim investors’ confidence. High debt-to-capitalization of around 87% also plays a spoilsport. Coronavirus woes, global chip shortage and unfavorable foreign exchange translations are other headwinds. As such, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point.”

Get Meritor alerts:

NYSE MTOR opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Meritor has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $33.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.19.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,354,308.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $3,224,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTOR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Meritor by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Meritor by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 45,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 19,821 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meritor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Meritor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, Burney Co. increased its stake in Meritor by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 204,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 30,773 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritor (MTOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.