Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Kering alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PPRUY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of PPRUY opened at $70.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.77. Kering has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $74.44.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kering (PPRUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.