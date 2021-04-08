Zacks: Brokerages Expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Will Announce Earnings of $2.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.75 and the lowest is $2.37. United Therapeutics reported earnings of $3.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $12.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.67 to $13.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.69 to $15.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Therapeutics.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

UTHR has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.13.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $191.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.53. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $94.09 and a 52-week high of $200.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.