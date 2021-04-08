Zacks: Brokerages Expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to Post -$1.00 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to announce earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.89) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.12). Scorpio Tankers reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 222%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $3.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.93 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

NYSE STNG traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.19. 11,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,026. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -42.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,213,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

