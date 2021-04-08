Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) will announce sales of $1.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Fortive posted sales of $1.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year sales of $5.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTV. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.29.

NYSE FTV traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,704. Fortive has a 52 week low of $52.46 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 396.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,381 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 25.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 1.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 18.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

