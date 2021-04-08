Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to Announce $3.59 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) will report $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for RenaissanceRe’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.27. RenaissanceRe posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 372.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will report full-year earnings of $13.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $15.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $16.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.68 to $17.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RenaissanceRe.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.74 million. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,185,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,764,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,644,000 after purchasing an additional 398,563 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth about $53,577,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 590.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 240,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,881,000 after purchasing an additional 205,668 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 399,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,198,000 after purchasing an additional 171,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

RNR stock opened at $168.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.74 and its 200-day moving average is $165.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $137.90 and a twelve month high of $201.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.77%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

