Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) will report sales of $67.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for DHT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.28 million and the highest is $69.10 million. DHT reported sales of $152.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full year sales of $315.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $271.70 million to $365.53 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $391.49 million, with estimates ranging from $363.00 million to $408.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.17 million. DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. The company’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

DHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on DHT in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on DHT in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

NYSE:DHT opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $5.51. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in DHT by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in DHT by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter worth $21,966,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

