Zacks: Analysts Expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.48. The RMR Group posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The RMR Group.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $156.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.20 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 4.88%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised The RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The RMR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. PhiloSmith Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 92,400.0% in the first quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in The RMR Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.64. 412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,253. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.43. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $44.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.