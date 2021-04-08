Zacks: Analysts Expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.05). Talos Energy posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 159.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.45). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($5.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($5.46). Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 5.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

Shares of TALO stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.87. 5,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $964.79 million, a P/E ratio of -69.53 and a beta of 3.15. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.81.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $2,242,282.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TALO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Talos Energy by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 39,311 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Talos Energy by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 227.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

