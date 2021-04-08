Zacks: Analysts Expect Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rocky Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Rocky Brands posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 118.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rocky Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rocky Brands.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $87.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.10 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RCKY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on Rocky Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Rocky Brands stock traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $54.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,926. Rocky Brands has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $61.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.79. The company has a market capitalization of $396.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $1,106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 240.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rocky Brands by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 114,130 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rocky Brands by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

