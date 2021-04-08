Zacks: Analysts Expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $178.70 Million

Analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will report $178.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $177.50 million to $179.90 million. Columbus McKinnon posted sales of $189.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year sales of $642.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $640.91 million to $643.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $744.80 million, with estimates ranging from $739.60 million to $750.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $166.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.30 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCO. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities lifted their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $51.88. 1,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,071. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.16, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,359,000 after acquiring an additional 21,580 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

