Zacks: Analysts Expect Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07).

Several research firms recently commented on CATB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,392,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 281.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 95,587 shares during the period. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17. The company has a market cap of $65.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.19.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

