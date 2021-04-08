Zacks: Analysts Expect Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07).

Several research firms recently commented on CATB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,392,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 281.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 95,587 shares during the period. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17. The company has a market cap of $65.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.19.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB)

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.