Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $95.15 Million

Analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) will announce $95.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.30 million to $100.39 million. First Commonwealth Financial posted sales of $87.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year sales of $369.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $358.90 million to $381.96 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $369.70 million, with estimates ranging from $357.90 million to $381.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $94.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCF. Stephens began coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

NYSE FCF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.32. 3,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,592. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $157,625.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $303,395. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2,119.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 190,417 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 355,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 30,257 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $595,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 67,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

