Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to Announce $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will post $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 23,496 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $105.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

