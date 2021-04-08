YOU COIN (YOU) Price Tops $0.0139 on Exchanges

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $7.75 million and $953,040.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00055617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00022479 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00083886 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $362.90 or 0.00628498 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00030241 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN (CRYPTO:YOU) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

