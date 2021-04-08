Yield Protocol Market Cap Tops $7.87 Million (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular exchanges. Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.87 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded down 43.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00055372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00022594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.19 or 0.00643759 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00083774 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00030244 BTC.

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

YIELD is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

