Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Lowered to Sell at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on YARIY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. Yara International ASA has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.937 per share. This represents a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Yara International ASA’s previous annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Yara International ASA’s payout ratio is currently 86.45%.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

