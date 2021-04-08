Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Nordea Equity Research

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was downgraded by Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

YARIY has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Yara International ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Yara International ASA stock opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.02. Yara International ASA has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

