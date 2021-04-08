XLMedia (LON:XLM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $45.02

Shares of XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 45.02 ($0.59) and traded as high as GBX 63 ($0.82). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 61 ($0.80), with a volume of 2,257,240 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £130.42 million and a PE ratio of -1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 45.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

About XLMedia (LON:XLM)

XLMedia PLC, a performance marketing company, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 2,300 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for XLMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XLMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.