XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 110.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of XFLT stock opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average is $7.79. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $9.48.

There is no company description available for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust.

