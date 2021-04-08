W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Up to $3.57

Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.57, but opened at $3.66. W&T Offshore shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 23,803 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $512.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 3.16.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.11 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.40%. Equities research analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTI. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 21,084 shares during the period. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

