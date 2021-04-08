World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Acceptance Corporation is engaged in the small-loan consumer finance business, offering short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $127.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.29 and a 200-day moving average of $117.52. World Acceptance has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $170.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.96 million, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.79.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.56. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $130.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other World Acceptance news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 630 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total transaction of $83,493.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,059.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 2,785 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $417,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,424,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,994,701 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 2,365.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 145,584 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 30,946 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $862,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at $502,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

