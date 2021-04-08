Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director Sells $50,005,742.16 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director David A. Duffield sold 196,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $50,005,742.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

WDAY stock opened at $251.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.06. The company has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.72 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.27 and a 1-year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

