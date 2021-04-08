Woodstock Corp Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Woodstock Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $77.58. 356,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,721,154. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.43. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $78.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

