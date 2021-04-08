Woodstock Corp Has $2.04 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded down $1.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.68. 108,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,355,726. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.55. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70. The stock has a market cap of $197.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.97, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

