Woodstock Corp Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Woodstock Corp trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $479.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,505. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $267.17 and a one year high of $489.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $417.05.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

