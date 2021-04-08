Woodstock Corp Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Woodstock Corp cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 1.3% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.26. The company had a trading volume of 203,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,847,635. The company has a market capitalization of $248.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.19. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

