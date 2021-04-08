Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) vs. Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Financial Review

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) and Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Kimbell Royalty Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Woodside Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Kimbell Royalty Partners pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kimbell Royalty Partners has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Kimbell Royalty Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Woodside Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimbell Royalty Partners -165.60% 3.85% 2.78% Woodside Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woodside Petroleum has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and Woodside Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 2 5 1 2.88 Woodside Petroleum 0 1 2 0 2.67

Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus price target of $11.63, suggesting a potential upside of 12.54%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than Woodside Petroleum.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.7% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Woodside Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Woodside Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimbell Royalty Partners $108.22 million 5.70 -$69.06 million $3.37 3.07 Woodside Petroleum $4.87 billion 3.67 $343.00 million N/A N/A

Woodside Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats Woodside Petroleum on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Woodside Petroleum Company Profile

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects. Woodside Petroleum Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

