WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,296 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.19% of WNS worth $6,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in WNS by 310.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in WNS in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in WNS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in WNS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in WNS by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.73.

WNS opened at $71.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.87 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. Research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

