WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Shares Gap Up to $6.61

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.61, but opened at $6.82. WisdomTree Investments shares last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 4,043 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on WETF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.48.

The firm has a market capitalization of $978.30 million, a P/E ratio of -60.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $399,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

