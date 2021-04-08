WINk Trading 195.5% Higher Over Last Week (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. WINk has a total market cap of $567.51 million and $1.59 billion worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WINk has traded 195.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00026720 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006876 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 415.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

