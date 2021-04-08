William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) EVP Alan B. Turner Acquires 1,000 Shares

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) EVP Alan B. Turner purchased 1,000 shares of William Penn Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $11,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ WMPN remained flat at $$11.38 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,714. William Penn Bancorporation has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $39.00.

William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

