William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) EVP Alan B. Turner Acquires 1,000 Shares

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) EVP Alan B. Turner purchased 1,000 shares of William Penn Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $11,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ WMPN remained flat at $$11.38 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,714. William Penn Bancorporation has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $39.00.
William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?
Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.