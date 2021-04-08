William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Watsco in a research note issued on Monday, April 5th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.80.

NYSE WSO opened at $270.02 on Tuesday. Watsco has a 1 year low of $144.16 and a 1 year high of $273.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.92 and its 200 day moving average is $238.32.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Watsco by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

