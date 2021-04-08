WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $1.08 billion and $2.67 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00002682 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00025682 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00022073 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00010623 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 35.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 912,272,650 coins and its circulating supply is 712,272,669 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

