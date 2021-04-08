Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target Increased to C$2.35 by Analysts at Raymond James

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$1.85 to C$2.35 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$1.70 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.06.

TSE:WEF opened at C$1.93 on Wednesday. Western Forest Products has a one year low of C$0.60 and a one year high of C$1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$724.20 million and a P/E ratio of 21.93.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$318.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Forest Products will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$148,843.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,738,500.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

