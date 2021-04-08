Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 666 Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,810 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 44.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CATC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

CATC stock opened at $82.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.20 and a 1-year high of $86.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.42 million, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.45.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $44.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.31 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

