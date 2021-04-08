Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 29,443 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,443 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 22,927 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 716,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,572,000 after acquiring an additional 167,924 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WOW opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88 and a beta of 1.60. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.68 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%. Equities research analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

WOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

