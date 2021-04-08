Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 13,751 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 263,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,751 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,460.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy purchased 122,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $532,639.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,195.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $5.61 on Thursday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $602.11 million, a PE ratio of -280.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

FSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

