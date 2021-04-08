Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.26% of Insteel Industries worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 1,592.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 21,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $37,895.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IIIN opened at $31.54 on Thursday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $609.16 million, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 7.79%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

